Conspiracies afoot to disrupt Durga Puja in Bangladesh: Home adviser

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday warned that “a section is working to cause anarchy during the upcoming Durga Puja,” urging police to remain vigilant. He was speaking at the inauguration of an election training programme for police at Rajarbagh Police Lines in Dhaka.

“Some groups might try to destabilise the entire country during the festival. Police must stay as alert as they were last year,” he said, while thanking the force for ensuring security during the 2024 celebrations.

Admitting that law and order had “deteriorated slightly” in recent days, Chowdhury said, “The situation was good, but based on recent incidents I would say it has deteriorated slightly. We will try our best to restore it.”

On the Rajbari Shrine violence, he confirmed five arrests. “Once we interrogate them, we may get a clearer picture,” he said, adding that negligence would be determined only through investigation. “If anyone is proven guilty, action will be taken. If someone is innocent, no action will be taken. Without investigation, how can I say who is responsible?”

On whether the unrest could affect polls, he said: “When people become election-oriented, no one will be able to stop them.”