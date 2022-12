WEB DESK

Elon Musk will step down as the Twitter CEO. In a tweet, Musk said he will quit after finding a replacement.

According to sources, he is actively looking for a potential replacement. Musk’s Twitter post came as a reply to his earlier poll, where he asked people if he should resign as the head of Twitter. He also promised that he would abide by the results of the poll. The result of the poll showed that 57.5 percent of respondents were in favour of Musk stepping down.