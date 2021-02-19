PM Modi suggests special visa scheme for doctors and nurses, within SAARC countries
ELMS Sports Foundation set to commence second edition of High-Performance Leadership Program

Harpal Singh Bedi

ELMS Sports Foundation, with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation as Knowledge Partner and with the expert guidance of Loughborough University, on Friday announced the start of the second batch of the online program from 20 March ,

“High Performance Sport has seen a resurgence over the years owing to the potential of our athletes, guidance of our coaches and also due to the know-how of our sports leaders and administrators. These leaders and administrators not only create an athlete-centric approach but also execute plans with perfection.” opined country’s only Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra

After the success of the first cohort of the High-Performance Leadership Programme, we are delighted to invite applications for the second batch, as we take concrete steps in taking Indian sport to greater heights in a sustainable manner. Come join us on this journey,” he added while urging interested candidates.

The first cohort of the program included Olympians Aparna Popat, Shiva Keshavan and Neha Aggarwal alongside other international athletes, representatives of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and state governments, elite sports clubs as well as NGOs associated with athlete management.

This one-of-a-kind program is now open for everyone who fits its eligibility criteria.

“We have received a tremendously positive response during the induction of the first batch and I’m extremely happy to announce the second batch. Along with Abhinav Bindra Foundation and Loughborough University, we have successfully created a pool of High-Performance leaders who have developed the ability to not only contribute to the growth of the Indian sports ecosystem but also lead and created meaningful engagement and an environment for sports and sportspersons to thrive. I hope many more sports administrators can benefit from this curriculum and accelerate the growth of Indian sports,” ELMS Sports Foundation co-promoter Vita Dani said.

Registrations are now open for this seven-month online certificate program with the last date to apply being March 1, Candidates can submit their application on bit.ly/HPLP2Form.

