Electric vehicle industry in India to generate about 4 crore jobs by 2030: Gadkari

Dec 7, 2024
Nitin Gadkari addresses workshop on ‘Management of Fire Accidents in Electric Vehicles’ in  Nagpur

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari today said, the electric vehicle industry in India will be a sector which is expected to generate about 4 crore jobs by 2030 .

The Minister was addressing a workshop on ‘Management of Fire Accidents in Electric Vehicles’ at the National Fire Service College (NFSC) under the Union Home Ministry in  Nagpur today.

While underlining the importance of lithium ion battery used in Evs, Mr. Gadkari further informed that, as about 6 percent of the world’s lithium reserves are found in Jammu and  it will be used in 60 crore electric vehicles in the form of lithium ion batteries  which will also lead to the reduction in the cost of  lithium ion batteries.

 He said that in the last 3 years, there have been 30 incidents of fire in electric two-wheelers, which was affecting the market  of e-vehicles, but an expert committee of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the Indian Institute of Technology has  came up with research on battery safety according to the Automotive Industries Standard (AIS).

He said this move has ensured battery safety and the government also  made mandatory installation of fire detection alarms  in electric buses,  Speaking on the battery waste management Mr. Gadkari said, the Union Transport Ministry has framed the rules regarding EV battery waste management by 2022 and these rules have been made mandatory on battery manufacturers for battery recovery and recycling management. 

While elaborating on growth of the Ev ecosystem in the country , Gadkari informed that About 30 lakh electric vehicles  registered in the country .

There was a 45% increase in the purchase of electric vehicles  last year  while the market penetration of these electric vehicles reached 6.4% this year.  Out of the total EV sales , sales of electric two-wheelers constitute a major chunk of about 56%  s .

More than 400 startups have been created in the electric vehicle sector and by 2025, the share of hybrid and electric vehicles in the market will be more than 8 percent.

