Election for Congress president to be held on October 17

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

The election to the post of Congress President will be held on 17th October this year. The date of counting of votes and declaration of results will be 19th of October. The decision was taken during the Congress Working Committee, CWC, the party’s highest decision-making body meeting held in New Delhi today. The CWC approved the schedule for the election of the Party Chief.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, the Party’s Central Election Authority Chairman Madhusudan Mistry announced that the date of notification for the election is 22nd September. He said, the candidates can file their nominations between 24th September to 30th of September.

The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers will be 1st of October while the last date of withdrawal of nominations is 8th of October. He said, if there is more than one candidate, the election will take place on 17th October, while counting of votes, if necessary, would be on 19th of October.

Although, congress party is behind it’s schedule for holding its election by over a month which is schedule on September 20.

If one or more candidates are on the fray then polls will be held in PCC headquarter.

Meanwhile, former congress president Rahul Gandhi’s reluctance to join the fray have put the party in a quandary and kept everybody in guessing as any non Gandhi will take the mantle from Congress Interim Chief Sonia Gandhi and take the battle for next Lok Sabha election 2024.

Many party insiders still hopeful that any member from Gandhi family will become party chief and enthuse the party rank and file.

Interestingly, Congress Interim Chief wants Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot to take the responsibility but it’s reliably learnt that Mr Ghelot has put forth condition that in place of him any senior congress member should take charge as Rajasthan Chief Minister not his betenoire Sachin Pilot who led coup against him.