Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Income Tax Dept. facilitates new functionality for banks and post offices
Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally
US Education Chief Presses for Reopening Schools
Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash
Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive for COVID
Govt advises cautious use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment
इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jul 2020 12:38:08      انڈین آواز

Election Commission seeks parties’ views on poll campaign in during pandemic

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

The Election Commission of India has sought the views of the political parties regarding elections and public meeting in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. ECI has requested all the political parties to submit their views and suggestions by the end of this month.

Election Commission of India in its letter said, bypolls in some states and the Bihar assembly elections are due this year.

It said, several guidelines have been issued by the Centre and state governments under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 in the current situation of COVID-19 prescribing safety measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. Election Commission said, some of the precautionary measures are compulsory wearing of face mask in public places, social distancing, restrictions on large public gatherings and congregations, thermal scanning at the place of gathering and sanitisation.

ECI said, necessary guidelines will be finalized for the election campaign by candidates and political parties for the conduct of election during pandemic period based on the views and suggestions of political parties.

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

