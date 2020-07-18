Election Commission seeks parties’ views on poll campaign in during pandemic

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

The Election Commission of India has sought the views of the political parties regarding elections and public meeting in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. ECI has requested all the political parties to submit their views and suggestions by the end of this month.

Election Commission of India in its letter said, bypolls in some states and the Bihar assembly elections are due this year.

It said, several guidelines have been issued by the Centre and state governments under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 in the current situation of COVID-19 prescribing safety measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. Election Commission said, some of the precautionary measures are compulsory wearing of face mask in public places, social distancing, restrictions on large public gatherings and congregations, thermal scanning at the place of gathering and sanitisation.

ECI said, necessary guidelines will be finalized for the election campaign by candidates and political parties for the conduct of election during pandemic period based on the views and suggestions of political parties.