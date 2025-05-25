ED Raids Jaypee Group Premises in Money Laundering Probe, Seizes Rs 1.7 Crore

Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Delhi Zonal Office conducted search operations at multiple locations in connection with the investigation involving Jaypee Infratech Ltd and Jayprakash Associates Ltd-JAL and associated entities under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act .

ED in a statement said that the searches were conducted in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Mumbai on Friday at the premises of JAL and its related entities. During the search operations, financial documents and digital devices along with documents relating to immovable properties held in the names of promoters and the group companies and cash amounting to 1.70 crore rupees were seized.