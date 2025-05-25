Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Rising North East Investors Summit Attracts Rs 4 Lakh Crore Investment Proposals

May 25, 2025
Rising North East Investors Summit Attracts Rs 4 Lakh Crore Investment Proposals

A R DAS

The Rising North East Investors Summit 2025, which was held in New Delhi, attracted investment proposals worth over 4 Lakh Crore rupees. Delegations from over 80 countries, from Japan to Europe to ASEAN nations, participated in the two-day summit, which culminated yesterday.

In his valedictory address, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not just recognizing the vast potential of the Northeastern region but also embracing it. Mr. Scindia said that the Northeast has emerged as a hub of global partnership and mutual interest. He added that Northeast Region is set to become India’s next economic powerhouse.

Commenting on the Summit, the Minister said that this is the first time that an investment summit has been organized on this scale with country’s top industry leaders collectively announcing investments worth more than 1 lakh 55 thousand crore rupees to explore opportunities in the North Eastern region.

