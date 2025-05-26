Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

US: Trump extends EU tariff talks deadline to July 9 amid threat of 50% duties

May 26, 2025

AMN

US President Donald Trump has agreed to extend the deadline to negotiate tariffs with the European Union until July 9. This development follows European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s remark that she had a call with the US President yesterday. Trump had initially announced a 20 per cent tariff on most EU goods but later reduced it to 10 per cent until July 8 to allow time for negotiations. However, on Friday, he expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of the talks and threatened to raise tariffs on EU goods to 50 per cent. Ms. von der Leyen had earlier said that she was ready to agree on a trade deal with the US, but that the bloc needed until July 9 to agree on a good deal

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Homebuying Sentiment Strong Across big Cities, Driven by Affluent Buyers: Knight Frank

May 26, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Mining & Construction Equipment Sector to surge to $45 bn by 2030: CII-Kearney Report

May 26, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Medium Enterprises Key to $5 Trillion Economy: NITI Aayog Charts 2047 Vision

May 26, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Homebuying Sentiment Strong Across big Cities, Driven by Affluent Buyers: Knight Frank

26 May 2025 5:43 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Mining & Construction Equipment Sector to surge to $45 bn by 2030: CII-Kearney Report

26 May 2025 5:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Medium Enterprises Key to $5 Trillion Economy: NITI Aayog Charts 2047 Vision

26 May 2025 5:09 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

 Dr. Jitendra Singh meets injured soldiers at Jammu hospital

26 May 2025 4:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!