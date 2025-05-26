US: Trump extends EU tariff talks deadline to July 9 amid threat of 50% duties

AMN

US President Donald Trump has agreed to extend the deadline to negotiate tariffs with the European Union until July 9. This development follows European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s remark that she had a call with the US President yesterday. Trump had initially announced a 20 per cent tariff on most EU goods but later reduced it to 10 per cent until July 8 to allow time for negotiations. However, on Friday, he expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of the talks and threatened to raise tariffs on EU goods to 50 per cent. Ms. von der Leyen had earlier said that she was ready to agree on a trade deal with the US, but that the bloc needed until July 9 to agree on a good deal