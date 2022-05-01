ED attaches properties of actor Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case

WEB DESK

The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth over seven crore rupees of actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a money laundering case related to jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Investigation by ED revealed that a person was contacting various people impersonating to be a Government officer and offered to help them for a price. ED found out that the person was conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who ran his illegal extortion racket from Central Jail, Delhi in connivance with Jail officials.

In this case, the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar and eight other persons including his wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested under Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Sukesh Chandrasekhar had liaison with actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the guise of a web series producer.