ED attaches 6.25 Crore rupees worth of properties in Himachal Pradesh Scholarship Scam

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached five immovable properties valued at nearly 6.25 Crore rupees under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the Himachal Pradesh Scholarship Scam. ED said that the attached property belongs to Rajdeep Singh, Krishan Kumar and others.

ED said that the accused claimed the scholarships through an educational society by presenting false, forged, and fabricated documents. The agency initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh in the matter. The scholarships were disbursed by the Directorate of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh under the Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC, ST, and OBC category Students.