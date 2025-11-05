The Indian Awaaz

ECI launches International Election Visitors’ Program 2025 in New Delhi

Nov 5, 2025

Last Updated on November 5, 2025 12:08 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Election Commission Tuesday began the International Election Visitors’ Program 2025 at the India International Institute for Democracy and Election Management in New Delhi.

As part of the programme, a total of 14 participants from seven countries, including France, South Africa, Belgium, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Colombia, will witness polling in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections, which is scheduled to be held on 6th of this month.

Election Commission said that the programme includes a two-day tour of Bihar, where the participants will visit the Electronic Voting Machine dispatch centres. 

During the inaugural session, participants were shown Electronic Voting Machines and preparation of electoral rolls, and the conduct of elections. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioner Dr Vivek Joshi, also interacted with the participants. 

The International Election Visitors’ Program is a flagship program of the ECI for fostering international cooperation and engagement with the Election Management Bodies of other countries and International organisations. 

