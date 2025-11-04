NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance of Bribe Paid by Father After Daughter’s Death in Bengaluru

Last Updated on November 4, 2025 10:24 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Issues notice to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Karnataka, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks

Staff Reporter

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that while mourning the death of his only daughter, a grieving 64-year-old father was made to pay bribes at every step, including an ambulance driver, police, crematorium staff and civic officials in Bengaluru, Karnataka. According to the media report, carried on 30th October, 2025, what should have been a solemn farewell turned into a nightmare of corruption, bureaucracy and inhumanity.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Karnataka, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

Reportedly, an IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad graduate woman working in the city suffered a brain haemorrhage on 18th September, 2025. When the father called an ambulance after the death of his daughter, the ambulance driver apparently over-charged for the services. When he reported his daughter’s death to the police, they not only displayed a lack of empathy but gave copies of the FIR and post-mortem report only after a bribe was paid.

According to the media report, the deceased’s family donated the girl’s eyes before cremation. Money was again demanded at the crematorium, which the father paid. There was also a considerable delay in issuing a death certificate from Mahadevapura Municipal authorities. Despite intervention by a senior officer, the certificate was issued only after the father paid a bribe.