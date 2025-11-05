President, Prime Minister Extend Greetings on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Last Updated on November 5, 2025 3:45 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have extended their greetings to all fellow citizens on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

In a social media post, President Murmu said this occasion inspires all to adopt the ideals and values of Guru Nanak Dev and guides all towards building a better society. She added that Guru Nanak ji’s message teaches that living a life based on truth, justice, and compassion is the true measure of success.

The President added that he also inspires all to live with honesty and to share resources with others. She urged everyone to imbibe the ideals of Guru Nanak Dev in their lives and follow the path shown by him to build a more peaceful and prosperous nation.

In his social media post, the Prime Minister has extended his greetings on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepavali to all the citizens across the country. He wished that the divine occasion, connected to Indian culture and spirituality, would bring happiness, peace, health, and prosperity to everyone. He also wished that sacred tradition associated with holy baths, charity, aarti, and worship illuminate everyone’s life.