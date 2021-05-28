EC postpones bye-election to 1 seat of Rajya Sabha from Kerala

AMN

The Election Commission has decided not to hold bye-election to the one seat of Rajya Sabha from Kerala. The Commission today reviewed the matter and has decided that due to outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, it would not be appropriate to hold the said bye election till the pandemic situation significantly improves and conditions become conducive to hold the bye election.

The Commission said, it will take a decision in the matter at an appropriate time in the future after taking inputs from the concerned state and assessing the pandemic situation from mandated authorities.

The Rajya Sabha seat from Kerala fell vacant due to the resignation of KC(M) leader Jose K Mani from the Upper House.