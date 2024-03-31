Easter Being Celebrated Across World

AMN

The festival of Easter is being celebrated all over the world today, marking the faithful belief that Jesus rose from the dead after being crucified. Mid-night Easter prayers were held at various Churches across the country last night.

Joyous celebration is marked as a symbol of new beginnings and the arrival of spring. People traditionally celebrate it with rituals like egg hunts, baked hot cross buns, and decorating Easter eggs, which are symbolic of Christ’s death on the cross and resurrection from the tomb.

President Droupadi Murmu has greeted citizens living in India and abroad, especially the Christians on the occasion of Easter. In her message, she said, this festival marks the celebration of Jesus Christ’s resurrection and is a symbol of love and compassion. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also greeted people on Easter. In his message, Mr Dhankhar said, the festival of Easter commemorating the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ serves as a poignant reminder of the profound influence of love, compassion and forgiveness.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished everyone a joyful Easter. Mr Modi said, we hope that the message of renewal and optimism reverberates all over. He added that may this day inspire us all to come together.