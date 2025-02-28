Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Earthquake of 6.1 strikes Nepal, tremors felt in different parts of Bihar

Feb 28, 2025

Residents in Patna experienced strong tremors after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal’s Sindhupalchok district early Friday. No damage or casualties have been reported so far. In Patna Gaya and other districts tremors were felt at 2.36 AM

The earthquake struck around Bhairab Kunda of the Sindhupalchok district in Nepal at around 2.36 am.The German Research Centre for Geosciences measured the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.6, while India’s National Centre for Seismology estimated it at 5.5. However, it was not immediately clear whether multiple quakes had occurred.

