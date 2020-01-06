FreeCurrencyRates.com

06 Jan 2020
‘Developments have taken very serious turn in Gulf’ EAM S Jaishankar

Published On:

AMN

India External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that India is deeply concerned about the levels of tension between the United States and Iran after President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike on Iran’s IRGC Quds Force commander Major General Qasem Soleimani.

Jaishankar had a conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. Both sides noted that developments have taken a very serious turn and agreed to remain in touch.

The 62-year-old Major General was one of Iran’s most powerful General and was close to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He was instrumental in raising Iran’s military graph in the Middle East as head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

The External Affairs Minister said he had a warm conversation with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “Exchanged views on recent developments in the region,” Jaishankar said in another tweet.

Tensions have soared in the Gulf following the killing of Soleimani in the US airstrike near Baghdad international airport on Friday. India, on the same day, had advocated restraint in the context of tension in the US-Iran relationship.”We have noted that a senior Iranian leader has been killed by the US. The increase in tension has alarmed the world,” the MEA said in a statement.”Peace, stability and security in this region is of utmost importance to India,” the statement said adding that it is “vital that the situation does not escalate further”.”India has consistently advocated restraint and continues to do so,” the statement has said.

The recent developments have led to a sharp rise in international oil prices. Earlier today, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stressed that tensions in Iran should subside, otherwise India will have look to import oil from countries apart from Gulf countries.

“In today`s times, when there is a tension in the oil-producing countries then there is a direct impact on the prices of oil in the markets. India hopes that there is no tension in the oil-producing countries. It is in the interest of everyone,” Pradhan told reporters here.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, who ordered the attack, said that the raid was made to stop a war and not start one, as tensions between the two countries were already escalating.He also said that US` response will be “very fast and very hard”, adding that Soleimani was plotting “imminent and sinister attacks” on Americans.

