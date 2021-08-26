UP: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Hatching Conspiracies at Booth Level
26 Aug 2021

E-Shram Portal- National Database on Unorganised Workers launched

Labour and Employment Minister Bhupendra Yadav today launched e-Shram portal – National Database on Unorganized Workers in New Delhi. The portal will maintain a database of workers in the country’s unorganised sector and facilitate better implementation of various Social Security Schemes for their welfare.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli and Labour and Employment Secretary Apurva Chandra were present on the occasion.

All trade union leaders have welcomed the move and extended their full support for the successful launch and implementation of the e-shram portal. The Union Minister thanked the union leaders for their valuable and constructive suggestions and emphasised that they have a key role towards speedier registration, implementation at field level and taking the portal to the unorganized workers.

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

