E-Shram Portal- National Database on Unorganised Workers launched

Staff Repoter

Labour and Employment Minister Bhupendra Yadav today launched e-Shram portal – National Database on Unorganized Workers in New Delhi. The portal will maintain a database of workers in the country’s unorganised sector and facilitate better implementation of various Social Security Schemes for their welfare.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli and Labour and Employment Secretary Apurva Chandra were present on the occasion.

All trade union leaders have welcomed the move and extended their full support for the successful launch and implementation of the e-shram portal. The Union Minister thanked the union leaders for their valuable and constructive suggestions and emphasised that they have a key role towards speedier registration, implementation at field level and taking the portal to the unorganized workers.