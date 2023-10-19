Dubai’s Global Village Season 28 opens its doors with exciting new experiences

WEB DESK

Dubai’s Global Village, the renowned multicultural family destination that brings together culture, entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions, kicked off its 28th season on Wednesday, promising visitors a “More Wonderful World.”

Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment, expressed his excitement, saying, “For nearly three decades, Global Village has been a regional and international phenomenon, solidifying Dubai’s status as a global entertainment and tourism hub. This achievement owes much to our exceptional teams and partners, who tirelessly contribute to showcasing the world’s diverse cultures at Dubai’s Global Village.

Following a record-breaking 27th season that attracted 9 million visitors, Global Village returns with an even more extensive array of attractions that will run until April 28, 2024. With 27 pavilions, over 3,500 shopping outlets, and an impressive selection of more than 250 dining options, this season offers an immersive exploration of over 90 cultures from around the globe. The park is also introducing Mini World, a brand new destination that celebrates cultures from around the world through miniature landmarks, street food offerings, new game and adventure zones, and a mini golf zone, offering activities for visitors of all ages. As Global Village embarks on Season 28, it remains committed to providing an enriching and holistic experience, solidifying its position as the ultimate destination for entertainment and cultural discovery.