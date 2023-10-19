Kuwait’s ambitious economic legislation aims to transform Gulf Nation into Financial Hub

WEB DESK

In a move to bolster its economic prowess and elevate itself into a financial hub in the Arab Gulf region, the State of Kuwait is fervently working on comprehensive economic legislation to facilitate critical projects. This significant development was unveiled by Diplomatic Attaché Meteb Al-Enezi during a session with a United Nations committee discussing global trade law.

Al-Enezi outlined Kuwait’s strategic vision, emphasizing a strong commitment to harnessing the potential of the private sector in advancing infrastructure development. As part of this vision, Kuwait has instituted a groundbreaking partnership program that fosters collaboration between the public and private sectors. A dedicated authority has been established to oversee and facilitate these partnerships.

This newly formed authority holds a pivotal role, tasked with providing crucial financial and technical support for various public-private partnerships. These partnerships are designed to leverage the expertise and innovation of the private sector, ultimately boosting competitiveness and driving progress across a range of sectors.

Among the noteworthy projects announced by the authority are initiatives spanning energy, water resources, wastewater management, education, healthcare, transportation, telecommunications, and real estate. These ventures are poised to redefine Kuwait’s economic landscape and stimulate growth in these crucial sectors.

In addition to these ambitious projects, Kuwait is equally focused on strengthening its legislative framework to bolster trade and economic activities. The country’s leadership is determined to implement an international financial, economic, and commercial system. This initiative includes enhancing e-government services and proactively addressing cybercrimes, highlighted by the establishment of a dedicated cybersecurity agency.

Moreover, Kuwait has voiced its support for the establishment of international cross-border laws designed to address economic disputes on a global scale. Al-Enezi’s statements underscore Kuwait’s commitment to positioning itself as a major player in the world of trade and commerce, underscoring its dedication to economic progress and global collaboration.