इंडियन आवाज़     19 Oct 2023 07:19:16      انڈین آواز

Kuwait’s ambitious economic legislation aims to transform Gulf Nation into Financial Hub

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In a move to bolster its economic prowess and elevate itself into a financial hub in the Arab Gulf region, the State of Kuwait is fervently working on comprehensive economic legislation to facilitate critical projects. This significant development was unveiled by Diplomatic Attaché Meteb Al-Enezi during a session with a United Nations committee discussing global trade law.

Al-Enezi outlined Kuwait’s strategic vision, emphasizing a strong commitment to harnessing the potential of the private sector in advancing infrastructure development. As part of this vision, Kuwait has instituted a groundbreaking partnership program that fosters collaboration between the public and private sectors. A dedicated authority has been established to oversee and facilitate these partnerships.

This newly formed authority holds a pivotal role, tasked with providing crucial financial and technical support for various public-private partnerships. These partnerships are designed to leverage the expertise and innovation of the private sector, ultimately boosting competitiveness and driving progress across a range of sectors.

Among the noteworthy projects announced by the authority are initiatives spanning energy, water resources, wastewater management, education, healthcare, transportation, telecommunications, and real estate. These ventures are poised to redefine Kuwait’s economic landscape and stimulate growth in these crucial sectors.

In addition to these ambitious projects, Kuwait is equally focused on strengthening its legislative framework to bolster trade and economic activities. The country’s leadership is determined to implement an international financial, economic, and commercial system. This initiative includes enhancing e-government services and proactively addressing cybercrimes, highlighted by the establishment of a dedicated cybersecurity agency.

Moreover, Kuwait has voiced its support for the establishment of international cross-border laws designed to address economic disputes on a global scale. Al-Enezi’s statements underscore Kuwait’s commitment to positioning itself as a major player in the world of trade and commerce, underscoring its dedication to economic progress and global collaboration.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

یو این چیف اور اداروں کی غزہ کے ہسپتال پر ہلاکت خیز حملے کی مذمت UN

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش  نے کہا کہ وہ غزہ ...

UN: پاکستان میں مزید 15 لاکھ افراد کے بے روزگار ہونے کا امکان

کووڈ۔19 وبا، 2022 کے سیلاب اور حالیہ اقتصادی بحران کے باعث پاکس ...

اسرائیل اور فلسطین کے حماس کے درمیان جنگ کا گیارہواں دن

اسرائیل اور فلسطین کے حماس کے درمیان جنگ کا آج گیارہواں دن ہے ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

PM Modi reviews progress of Gaganyaan Mission

Calls upon scientists to aim for Indian Space Station by 2035 and sending astronauts to Moon by 2040 Ad ...

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

@Powered By: Logicsart