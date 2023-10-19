IMF relaxes forex reserve and revenue targets for Bangladesh

WEB DESK

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has relaxed several targets for Bangladesh. For the loan package of the $4.70 billion, IMF had set some targets for Bangladesh including foreign exchange reserves, revenue collection, automatic price adjustment of fuel.

At the beginning of this year, the IMF had set forex reserves target at $25.34 billion by September and $26.81 billion by June next year as conditions for the loan package.

According to BPM6 – reserve calculation method – Bangladesh’s forex reserves stand at $21.15 billion. On a net basis, this amount has further decreased to below $18 billion, reports UNB.

In this situation, the Finance Division officials requested the IMF to relax the target for forex reserves.

Considering the request, the IMF has relaxed the target. Bangladesh has committed to keep the reserves at $18.4 billion at the end of December this year, and at $20 billion at the end of June next year.

Last Tuesday and Wednesday, the visiting IMF delegation discussed the issues with the relevant officials of the Finance Division of the Bangladesh Ministry of Finance.

Sources in the Finance Division said that after discussion, IMF agreed on being flexible on some conditions. Finance Secretary Md. Khairuzzaman Majumder led the meeting on behalf of the government. The IMF mission was led by Rahul Anand, head of the IMF’s Asia-Pacific division.