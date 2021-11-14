Dubai Airshow begins at Al Maktoum International Airport

WEB DESK

The biggest-ever Dubai Airshow began at Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai World Central, today with more than 1,200 exhibitors taking part in the five-day show. Dubai Airshow is also the largest of its kind since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The show also features more than 160 of the world’s most advanced aircraft on the ground and in the air.

Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent is also taking part in the Dubai Air Show following invitation by the Government of UAE to participate with the Sarang and Suryakiran Aerobatics Teams.

These teams will be performing along with some of the best aerobatics and display teams in the world, including the Saudi Hawks, Russian Knights and the UAE’s Al Fursan.

In addition, the IAF’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas will be part of the aerobatics and static displays during the show. The Dubai Air Show will be the first occasion for the Suryakirans and the Tejas to show off their swashbuckling aerial manoeuvres.