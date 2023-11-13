Dubai Airshow 2023: Unveiling the Future of Aerospace as Largest Edition Takes Flight

Dubai, November 12, 2023 – The 18th edition of the highly anticipated Dubai Airshow is set to kick off on November 13, at Dubai World Central (DWC), under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This edition, themed ‘The Future of the Aerospace Industry,’ promises to redefine the trajectory of the aerospace, space, and defence sectors, hosting over 1,400 exhibitors from 95 countries.

Breaking records as the largest edition to date, the event will serve as a global meeting ground for industry trailblazers and innovators, bringing together more than 300 international speakers to explore the latest trends and opportunities in aviation, space, and defence. The five-day event, running until November 17, aims to drive collaboration, technological advancement, and sustainable innovation.

A highlight of this year’s Dubai Airshow is the static display, boasting a new benchmark with over 180 commercial aircraft, including Airbus’ A320P2F, A321neo, A330neo, A400M Atlas CMk1, H225 (Helicopter), and C295. Embraer’s E195-E2 will make its public debut with a new livery, and Boeing will showcase a flying demonstration of its highly anticipated 777-9.

Leading and emerging airlines from around the world will showcase new concepts, with Saudia presenting a Boeing 787-10 featuring a new brand livery and a flyadeal Airbus 320neo. The world’s first premium leisure airline, Beond, will feature its state-of-the-art Airbus A319 on static display, among other industry-leading aircraft.

In a nod to the future of aerospace, the Advanced Aerial Mobility pavilion will feature the latest electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, drones, and UAVs. Archer Aviation Inc. will debut its Midnight aircraft in the Middle East, while ArcosJet DMCC and Lilium N.V. will showcase a full-size mock-up of the all-electric vertical take-off and landing Lilium Jet.

Space exploration takes center stage in the 2023 edition, with an expanded Space pavilion and a dedicated two-day conference program in partnership with the UAE Space Agency. The event will gather high-profile leaders, government officials, and change-makers to push the boundaries of possibilities in space.

The UAE Space Agency will use the Airshow as a platform to showcase its latest initiatives, including the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt, the Planet X Challenge, and the Space Economic Zones program. In alignment with the Year of Sustainability for the UAE, Dubai Airshow will also highlight advancements in sustainable aviation fuel and innovations in cleaner forms of aviation technology.