DRDO to set up 500 Medical Oxygen Plants within 3 months

Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO will set up 500 Medical Oxygen Plants within 3 months under the PM CARES Fund. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed that the Medical Oxygen Plant technology developed by DRDO for On‐Board Oxygen Generation for Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas will now help in fighting the current crisis of Oxygen for the COVID-19 patients.

Mr. Singh appreciated the DRDO for using its technology to generate much needed oxygen for COVID-19 patients which he said will help in overcoming the present crisis.