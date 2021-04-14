Dr Harsh Vardhan launches ‘Aahaar Kranti’ mission to spread awareness about nutrition

VINIT WAHI

Government has launched Aahaar Kranti, a mission dedicated to spread awareness about nutrition. It is designed to address the peculiar problem of hunger and diseases in abundance, being faced by India and the world. Studies show that India produces as much as two times the amount of calories it consumes.

However, many in the country are still malnourished. The root cause of this strange phenomenon is a lack of nutritional awareness. Keeping this in mind, Aahaar Kranti has been launched with the motto of Uttam Aahaar- Uttam Vichaar or Good Diet-Good Cognition.

Launching the initiative, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, when the country is reeling under the onslaught of pandemic COVID -19, a balanced diet serves as a special tool to reduce the impact of the pandemic. He stressed the need to create awareness about the importance of a balanced diet saying it has become more vital than ever before.

The movement proposes to address the problem by working to rouse the people to the values and richness of India’s traditional diet, to the healing powers of local fruits and vegetables and to the miracles of a balanced diet.

Vijnana Bharati, Global Indian Scientists and Technocrats Forum, Vigyan Prasar, and Pravasi Bharatiya Academic and Scientific Sampark have come together to launch this mission.