Dr. Harsh Vardhan holds meeting with health ministers of 7 States, reviews progress of COVID-19 vaccination drive

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan today held a meeting with Health Ministers of seven States and one Union Territory and reviewed the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. These States included Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Telangana along with the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. During the meeting, he discussed the steps to accelerate the vaccination drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, the country has administered more than 17.52 crore COVID vaccine doses to the beneficiaries, so far. He asked States and Union Territories to ensure that all beneficiaries who have already taken the first dose are prioritized for the second doses. Dr Harsh Vardhan urged States and Union Territories to ensure that the health care workers and frontline workers are fully vaccinated. The Minister said, the government is supporting the companies to ramp up the production of vaccines in the country.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, vaccines for COVID-19, which have been developed and are being manufactured in foreign countries and granted emergency approval for restricted use, may be granted for emergency use approval in India. He said, the production capacity of the vaccine manufacturers is also being ramped up in the country. The Minister said, it will touch nine crore doses per month in June this year.