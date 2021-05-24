Dr Harsh Vardhan asks Ramdev to withdraw his remarks on Allopathy b

AMN

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said Baba Ramdev’s recent statements on allopathy have hurt the sentiments of the nation including corona warriors.

Ramdev had blamed allopathy for COVID deaths in a recent statement.

In a letter, the Health Minister urged Ramdev to withdraw his objectionable remarks.

He said doctors and health workers are saviours in these trying times.

He added that allopathy and doctors and medical staff have played a key role in saving COVID affected people.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said the fight against the pandemic can be won only if everyone stands together.