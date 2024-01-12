BJP MLA Dorjee Tshering Lepcha declared elected to Rajya Sabha from Sikkim

@BJP4Sikkim

Mr Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, BJP MLA, Gnathang-Machong constituency was declared elected (uncontested) to the Rajya Sabha from Sikkim on 12 Jan 2024, Friday. The Certificate of Election was issued to Mr Lepcha by Mr Lalit Kumar Gurung, Returning Officer for the Biennial Elections, in the presence of Mr Karma T Gyatso Bhutia, Assistant Returning Officer, and Ms Pema Lhaden Lama, Observer, in the office of the RO cum Secretary, Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat.



The Election of Mr DT Lepcha to the Council of States was made in accordance to the provision contained in sub-section (2)/sub-section(3) of section 53 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.