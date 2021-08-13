MPs who created ruckus in Rajya Sabha will face action, says Chairman Venkaiah Naidu
China puts Canadian Michael Spavor in jail for 11 years as Huawei row intensifies
10 killed, 25 feared trapped in landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district
India, Singapore review entire gamut of bilateral relations
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Aug 2021 10:16:05      انڈین آواز

Domestic flight tickets to cost more as govt revises fare cap: Report

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Domestic flight tickets likely to cost 9 to 12 percent more as government has reviewed the fare cap on domestic flight tickets, the fourth such hike after the government capped the fares in May 2020 when operations resumed after a nationwide lockdown, according to Hindustan Times

The civil aviation ministry has officially revised airfare, resulting in a hike in domestic airfare in the backdrop of declining COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to the report, the order said under 40-minute flights will now cost Rs 2,900, a hike of Rs 300 from the previous fare of Rs 2,600.

Flights of duration between 40 and 60 minutes will cost a minimum of Rs 3,700 instead of Rs 3,300 and a maximum of Rs 11,000 instead of Rs 9,800.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the story.The ticket price, however, will be higher as the rates mentioned do not include the passenger security fee, user development fee for the airports and the goods and services tax.

The report of the fare hike comes even as the ministry of civil aviation from August 13 allowed domestic airlines to operate flights at 72.5 percent capacity from 65 percent following an increase in passenger traffic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches nationwide Fit India Freedom Runs 2.0

The aim of the initiative is to encourage people to take up fitness activities such as running and sports in t ...

54-member Indian contingent given formal & virtual send-off to Tokyo Paralympic Games

A 54-member, largest ever Indian contingent was given a formal and virtual send-off today to Tokyo Paralympic ...

Indian Olympians get Rousing Welcome at Home

A Akhter / Sport Desk Indian Olympians and Medalists today got rousing welcome on returning home from Tokyo ...

خبرنامہ

ٰای روپی کیا ہے اور یہ کیسے کام کرتا ہے؟ E Rupi

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ دنوں وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی کے ذریعہ کئے گئے ...

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz