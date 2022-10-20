https://theindianawaaz.com/advertise-with-us/
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Oct 2022 05:52:18      انڈین آواز

Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage 2022

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today launched the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage 2022 in New Delhi. The National Curriculum Framework essentially serves as a guideline for syllabus, textbooks and teaching practices for the Education system in India. Addressing the event, Mr. Pradhan said that the preparation of the National curriculum framework for school students is an important part of the National education policy 2020.

The minister added today is a landmark day for education policy in India and this curriculum will serve as the equitable and accessible education in the country. He said that this framework will also play an important role for the students in the first five years.

Mr. Pradhan also expressed hope that in the coming years every school in the country will implement the National curriculum framework. The Minister said, It was a challenge for all of us to prepare these futuristic documents for the students but our team works day and night to make it a reality today.

During the event, the Union Minister also launched the Balvatika programme for Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Talking about the programme, he said that 50 Kendriya Vidyalaya in a different region is going to launch the “Balvatika” programme as a pilot project today. He also lauded the Uttarakhand government for launching this programme in its 4000 government schools in the state.

National Curriculum Framework would include 4 sub-classifications under the framework. These are National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE), National Curriculum Framework for Early Childhood Care and Education (NCFECCE), National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education (NCFTE) and National Curriculum Framework for Adult Education (NCFAE).

The Curriculum was launched in the presence of Ministers of State for Education Annpurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar and Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Fifth Khelo India Youth Games 2022 to be held in Madhya Pradesh

The Fifth Khelo India Youth Games -2022 will be held in the State of Madhya Pradesh. This was announced by Uni ...

Indian javelin thrower DP Manu bags gold in men’s event at National Open Athletics Championships in Bengaluru

AMN Indian javelin thrower DP Manu has won Gold medal in the men’s javelin with a best throw of 81.23 met ...

Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy win their respective matches to enter Denmark Open round of 16

AMNLakshya Sen defeated Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia in Denmark Open badminton by 21-16, 21-12 in men ...

خبرنامہ

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

نئی تحقیق – معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا -ممکنBIZNESNAMA

معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا ممکن سائنسی تحقیق پر م ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart