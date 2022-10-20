Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage 2022

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today launched the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage 2022 in New Delhi. The National Curriculum Framework essentially serves as a guideline for syllabus, textbooks and teaching practices for the Education system in India. Addressing the event, Mr. Pradhan said that the preparation of the National curriculum framework for school students is an important part of the National education policy 2020.

The minister added today is a landmark day for education policy in India and this curriculum will serve as the equitable and accessible education in the country. He said that this framework will also play an important role for the students in the first five years.

Mr. Pradhan also expressed hope that in the coming years every school in the country will implement the National curriculum framework. The Minister said, It was a challenge for all of us to prepare these futuristic documents for the students but our team works day and night to make it a reality today.

During the event, the Union Minister also launched the Balvatika programme for Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Talking about the programme, he said that 50 Kendriya Vidyalaya in a different region is going to launch the “Balvatika” programme as a pilot project today. He also lauded the Uttarakhand government for launching this programme in its 4000 government schools in the state.

National Curriculum Framework would include 4 sub-classifications under the framework. These are National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE), National Curriculum Framework for Early Childhood Care and Education (NCFECCE), National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education (NCFTE) and National Curriculum Framework for Adult Education (NCFAE).

The Curriculum was launched in the presence of Ministers of State for Education Annpurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar and Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.