FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Aug 2022 07:22:41      انڈین آواز

DGCA asks airlines to keep check on mask violators as COVID-19 cases increasing

Leave a comment
Published On: By
representative photo

AMN / WEB DESK

As Covid-19 cases start to rise again, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to keep a check on mask violators.
Airlines have been advised to ensure that passengers are wearing face masks properly throughout the journey and ensure proper sensitisation of the passengers through various platforms.

The DGCA said that the airline can take strict action against the passenger not complying. Civil aviation regulator also said that surprise inspections will be carried out at airports and on airlines and passengers.

The DGCA also asked airport operators to seek local police and security agencies’ help and levy fines on people not wearing face masks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Golden boy Achinta Sheuli Celebrates CWG win with KFC

Achinta and his brother were seen enjoying a KFC meal at KFC Park Street After the glorious victory at the ...

Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC win by 3-1 against Goa FC

AMN The opening match of Durand Cup  at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.  Mohammedan SC won by 3- ...

Football: Durand Cup begins in Kolkata

AMN / KOLKATAThe Durand Cup 2022 opening match between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa is underway at the Salt Lake S ...

خبرنامہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے چھیترویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم سے خطاب کیا اور کہا کہ حاشیہ پر رہنے والوں کے لیے ہمدردی، بھارت کے لیے انتہائی اہم ہے

AMN / NEW DELHI صدر جمہوریہ دروپدی مرمو نے ملک کے عوام سے کہا ہے کہ ...

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart