DGCA asks airlines to keep check on mask violators as COVID-19 cases increasing

As Covid-19 cases start to rise again, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to keep a check on mask violators.

Airlines have been advised to ensure that passengers are wearing face masks properly throughout the journey and ensure proper sensitisation of the passengers through various platforms.

The DGCA said that the airline can take strict action against the passenger not complying. Civil aviation regulator also said that surprise inspections will be carried out at airports and on airlines and passengers.

The DGCA also asked airport operators to seek local police and security agencies’ help and levy fines on people not wearing face masks.