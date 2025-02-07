DG CRPF visits J&K’s Rajouri district, reviews security

WEB DESK

The Director General of CRPF, G P Singh visited the camps of the force located in the border district of Rajouri. According to reports DG reviewed the overall security situation and operational preparedness in the district. Mr Singh toured Kalakote’s establishment of the force along with a newly established Counter Insurgency (CI) camp at Kopra. He emphasized the importance of upholding firm dedication to duty while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Earlier in the day Singh was called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The Director General CRPF is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.