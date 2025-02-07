Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DG CRPF visits J&K’s Rajouri district, reviews security

Feb 7, 2025
DG CRPF visits J&K’s Rajouri district, reviews security

WEB DESK

The Director General of CRPF, G P Singh visited the camps of the force located in the border district of Rajouri. According to reports DG reviewed the overall security situation and operational preparedness in the district. Mr Singh toured Kalakote’s establishment of the force along with a newly established Counter Insurgency (CI) camp at Kopra. He emphasized the importance of upholding firm dedication to duty while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Earlier in the day Singh was called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The Director General CRPF is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Post

You missed

DG CRPF visits J&K’s Rajouri district, reviews security

7 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Philippines: 4 killed as US military plane crashes

7 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

e-NAM Expands with 10 New Commodities, Enhancing Agricultural Trade Opportunities

7 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI decides to reduce policy repo rate to 6.25%

7 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!