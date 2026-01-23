Development of Kerala is part of India’s overall development, says PM

Last Updated on January 23, 2026 10:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / Thiruvananthapuram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the development of Kerala is an integral part of the country’s overall development. He said that the people of Kerala are beginning to place their trust in the BJP and thanked them for the party’s recent victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in the local body elections.

The Prime Minister was addressing BJP workers at a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram today. Mr Modi said the Centre would extend full support to make Thiruvananthapuram one of the best cities in the country.

He criticised both the LDF and the UDF, alleging that the two alliances had driven Kerala into a cycle of corruption, mismanagement and appeasement politics. He further alleged that the LDF government was hindering Kerala’s progress by opposing Union government initiatives. Mr Modi said that if the BJP comes to power in Kerala, those behind the Sabarimala gold theft would be brought to justice.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the NDA government was providing assistance to the people of Kerala through various initiatives, including the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana. He further added that the entire rail network in Kerala has been electrified and that new Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains have been introduced in the state.

BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State George Kurian, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh, BJP leader and former Union Minister V Muraleedharan and other senior BJP- NDA leaders attended the event.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister launched various development projects spanning key sectors, including rail connectivity, urban livelihood, science and innovation, and citizen-centric services, in Thiruvananthapuram. Mr Modi will address a public meeting along with NDA leaders at Madhuranthagam near Chennai in Tamil Nadu this afternoon.