Final Trade Jan 23: Markets Extend Losing Streak; Nifty, Sensex Head for Worst Weekly Fall ..

Indian equity benchmarks extended their sharp decline on Friday, with the Nifty50 and BSE Sensex on track to register their steepest weekly losses in several months, weighed down by broad-based selling, continued foreign fund outflows, weak quarterly earnings, and pressure on Adani group stocks.

During intraday trade, the Nifty slipped as much as 248 points, or 0.99 per cent, to 25,041, while the Sensex fell nearly 1 per cent, or 818 points, to 81,489. At the close, the Sensex settled at 81,537.70, down 769.67 points or 0.94 per cent, while the Nifty50 ended at 25,048.65, lower by 241.25 points or 0.95 per cent.

The markets have remained under sustained pressure since hitting record highs on January 5. From those levels, the Nifty has declined around 5 per cent, while the Sensex has shed nearly 4,300 points. On a weekly basis, the Nifty and Sensex dropped 2.4 per cent and 2.3 per cent, respectively.

Market Breadth Weak

Market breadth remained decisively negative on the BSE, indicating widespread selling beyond frontline indices. Of the 4,269 stocks traded, 2,861 declined, while only 1,259 advanced. Around 149 stocks remained unchanged.

Sector-wise Performance

All major sectoral indices ended in the red. Realty stocks led the decline, falling over 3.3 per cent, followed by the media sector, which dropped 2.5 per cent. Capital goods, power, metals, and PSU banks also witnessed sharp selling, while IT and FMCG stocks showed relatively lower losses but still ended negative.

Adani Stocks Drag Market

Adani group stocks came under intense pressure after reports suggested that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seeking an alternative legal route to move forward with its stalled fraud case against billionaire Gautam Adani. Adani Green Energy plunged 10 per cent, while Adani Enterprises and Adani Energy Solutions fell around 9 per cent each. Adani Total Gas and Adani Power declined over 7 per cent apiece.

FPI Selling Continues

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers, offloading Indian equities worth ₹31,334 crore so far this month, following a net outflow of ₹1.66 trillion in 2025. Analysts noted that the trend of FPI selling being offset by domestic institutional buying has continued into 2026, with market participants awaiting cues from the Union Budget scheduled for February 1.

Earnings and Global Concerns

Early corporate earnings for the October–December quarter have been lacklustre, with single-digit revenue growth and the slowest earnings expansion in over four years. Meanwhile, lingering geopolitical uncertainties, despite easing concerns over US trade actions, continued to dampen investor sentiment.

