Denmark Open: Lakshya Sen, Chirag & Satwiksairaj advance to quarter-finals

In Badminton, India’s Lakshya Sen and the pair of Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy advanced to the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open 2022 at the Jyske Bank Arena in Odense, Denmark yesterday.

Lakshya Sen beat compatriot HS Prannoy 21-9, 21-18. Lakshya now leads the head-to-head 3-2. Lakshya Sen will now either face Japan’s Kodai Naraoka or Lu Guang Zu of China in the quarter-final.

However, former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out in the round of 16 after losing 21-13, 21-15 to former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore.

In the men’s doubles, seventh seeds Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy dominated All England champions Muhammad Fikri and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia and won their men’s doubles match 21-14, 21-16.

The duo will now take on fourth-seeded Malaysians and reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the last eight.