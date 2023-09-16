Dengue cases in Bangladesh increase ten times, deaths 3 times: expert

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Bangladesh, the prevalence of dengue cases has increased ten times since last year and the deaths have increased almost thrice, according to a health expert Dr. Md Golam Sharower.

The number of dengue fatalities in the country has now crossed 800, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With fourteen more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 804 this year.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 164,562 dengue cases and 153,428 recoveries this year. However, experts are of the view that the actual numbers are higher because many cases are not reported.

The entire medical system in Bangladesh is under heavy pressure due to the unexpected increase in the attack of dengue virus all over the country.

According to experts, a lack of a coordinated response and a sustainable policy, is causing more deaths from the mosquito-transmitted disease.