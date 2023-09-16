इंडियन आवाज़     16 Sep 2023 11:05:00      انڈین آواز

Dengue cases in Bangladesh increase ten times, deaths 3 times: expert

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Bangladesh, the prevalence of dengue cases has increased ten times since last year and the deaths have increased almost thrice, according to a health expert Dr. Md Golam Sharower.

The number of dengue fatalities in the country has now crossed 800, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). 

With fourteen more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 804 this year.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 164,562 dengue cases and 153,428 recoveries this year. However, experts are of the view that the actual numbers are higher because many cases are not reported.

The entire medical system in Bangladesh is under heavy pressure due to the unexpected increase in the attack of dengue virus all over the country.

According to experts, a lack of a coordinated response and a sustainable policy, is causing more deaths from the mosquito-transmitted disease. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت-سعودی عرب ساجھے داری، خطے اور دنیا کے فلاح وبہبود کیلئے بے حد اہم ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے سعودی عرب کے ولی عہد شہزادے محمد بن س ...

جی ٹوینٹی رہنماؤں نے نئی دلّی اعلانیہ منظور کیا ہے۔

T AMN جی ٹوینٹی رہنماﺅں کے منظور کئے گئے نئی دلّی اعلانیے ک ...

بھارت میں بدعنوانی، ذات پات اور فرقہ واریت کیلئے کوئی جگہ نہیں: وزیر اعظم مودی

AMN /WEB DESK وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سال 2047 تک بھارت ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

@isro AMN / WEB DESK India's first space-based mission to study the Sun, Aditya L1 spacecraft successfu ...

Dipti Ranjan Sahoo, A Scientist working to reduce impact of earthquake

Dipti Ranjan Sahoo is among the 12 scientists who have selected for the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Pr ...

@Powered By: Logicsart