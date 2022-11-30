Delhi State Election Commission takes steps to ensure free, fair MCD polls in national capital

AMN

Delhi State Election Commission is taking all possible steps to ensure free and fair MCD polls in the national capital. State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev elaborated several measures being taken to increase voter participation in the city.

Mr Dev stressed on informed voting and urged voters to look into the profile of candidates before casting their votes. He said voters should give a message that their votes are not for sale.

Voting for 250 wards of Delhi MCD is scheduled to take place on 4th of next month and counting will take place on 7th of December. Meanwhile, campaigning is in full swing for the civic polls as prominent leaders of main political parties- BJP, AAP, and Congress have hit the ground to woo the voters in their favour.