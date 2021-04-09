Dr. Harshvardhan rejects claims of poucity of vaccines in India
37 doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital test positive for Covid-19 despite vaccination
New Zealand suspends entry to Indian travellers amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Army Chief General M M Naravane arrives in Dhaka on 5-day visit to Bangladesh
09 Apr 2021

Delhi reports over 7400 new Covid cases, infection rate crosses 8%

Published On:

WEB DESK

The meance of Covid-19 continues to rattle the national capital as it reported 7,437 fresh cases on Thursday whereas 24 more people lost their life the viral pandemic, the health bulletin by the Delhi government showed.

The latest figures have pushed the infection tally to 6,98,005 while the death toll has risen to 11,157, the health bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, the infection rate in the national capital has surged to 8.1 per cent after the city conducted 91,770 tests in the last 24 hours. Of them, 52,696 were done through RTPCR while 39,074 samples accounted for the Rapid Antigen Test.

Close to half of the beds reserved for Covid care in hospitals have been occupied. Only 4601 of 8813 beds in the hospitals are vacant. Meanwhile, 11,367 patients of Covid-19 are under home isolation.

The containment zones in Delhi have risen to 4,226.

Odisha CM felicitates star cyclist Swasti Singh

WEB DESK Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today felicitated star cyclist Swasti Singh. Praising her eff ...

Hockey: India pip Olympic Champion Argentina 4-3

AMN / Buenos Aires India thwarted reigning Olympic Champion Argentina's comeback bid to register a 4-3 vict ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

