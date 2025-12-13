Delhi Police Takes Action Against 2,800 Under Operation Cyberhawk 2.0

Agencies / New Delhi

Delhi Police has said that under Operation Cyberhawk 2.0, legal action has been taken against more than 2 thousand 800 persons, which is 200 percent more than Operation 1.0. Briefing the media in New Delhi Friday, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said that the crackdown on cybercrime has been intensified under this operation, taking strong action against online fraud networks across the national capital. He also said that more than seven thousand persons were rounded up, including the arrest of 1 thousand one hundred forty six individuals and notices issued to more than one thousand seven hundred suspects.

Mr Golcha also stated that the operation was marked by the collaboration with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and the Ministry of Home Affairs, tracing over 9 hundred forty-four crore rupees in defrauded funds. Delhi Police Commissioner further added that other than Delhi, raids were conducted in 10 states, including Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala. This operation was conducted on the 10th and 11th of this month.