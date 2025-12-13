Calcutta High Court Allows Over-Aged SSC Candidates to Appear for Interviews

AMN / KOLKATA

Calcutta High Court today directed the School Service Commission to call for an interview to the over-aged candidates who were waitlisted in the School Service Commission (SSC) examination of 2016, and who successfully cleared the re-examination this year. Justice Amrita Sinha pronounced the order after several waitlisted candidates from the 2016 exam, who passed the SSC 2025 re-examination, petitioned the Court seeking permission to appear for interviews.

The Supreme Court had earlier cancelled the 2016 SSC examination in West Bengal on corruption charges and ordered a fresh examination. The SSC conducted the new exam recently, in which many of the 2016 waitlisted candidates qualified. However, during document verification, their applications were set aside on the grounds of being over-aged. Following this, they approached the Calcutta High Court, which has now ruled in their favour.