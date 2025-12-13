The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Calcutta High Court Allows Over-Aged SSC Candidates to Appear for Interviews

Dec 13, 2025

AMN / KOLKATA

Calcutta High Court today directed the School Service Commission to call for an interview to the over-aged candidates who were waitlisted in the School Service Commission (SSC) examination of 2016, and who successfully cleared the re-examination this year. Justice Amrita Sinha pronounced the order after several waitlisted candidates from the 2016 exam, who passed the SSC 2025 re-examination, petitioned the Court seeking permission to appear for interviews.

The Supreme Court had earlier cancelled the 2016 SSC examination in West Bengal on corruption charges and ordered a fresh examination. The SSC conducted the new exam recently, in which many of the 2016 waitlisted candidates qualified. However, during document verification, their applications were set aside on the grounds of being over-aged. Following this, they approached the Calcutta High Court, which has now ruled in their favour.

Related Post

NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Police Takes Action Against 2,800 Under Operation Cyberhawk 2.0

Dec 13, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Sikkim Assembly Grants Scheduled Tribe Status to 12 Communities

Dec 12, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Several schools in Amritsar receive bomb threats via email, authorities on alert

Dec 12, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Tata Power Wins Jejuri-Hinjewadi Transmission Project

13 December 2025 1:02 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India Beat UAE by 234 Runs in U-19 Asia Cup Opener

13 December 2025 12:35 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Police Takes Action Against 2,800 Under Operation Cyberhawk 2.0

13 December 2025 12:19 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Retail Inflation Rises to 0.71% in November

13 December 2025 12:11 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments