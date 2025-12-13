The Indian Awaaz

Sikkim Assembly Grants Scheduled Tribe Status to 12 Communities

Dec 12, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sikkim Legislative Assembly today unanimously passed a proposal granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to twelve communities. The House approved the recommendations included in the detailed report recently submitted by the high-level committee formed by the Government of Sikkim. This move will help ensure official Scheduled Tribe benefits and rights for people belonging to these 12 communities of Sikkim. The House unanimously expressed confidence that this step marks a major milestone toward ensuring fair opportunities and social security for all communities in Sikkim.

