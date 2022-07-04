FreeCurrencyRates.com

Delhi Police Special Cell arrests Ankit Sirsa main shooter in Sidhu Moosewala case

AMN

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Ankit Sirsa, main shooter in Sidhu Moosewala case . Ankit was one of the shooters involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Another accused, Sachin Bhiwani, who was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters of the Sidhu Moosewala case, has also been arrested.

Briefing media in New Delhi, HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Delhi Police said that from the incidence on 29th May, they must have switched about 34 to 35 hideouts as multiple teams were after them. He said they procured police uniforms to escape but did not throw them away thinking they may need them again.

