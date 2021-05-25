Japan kicks off mass vaccination programme in Tokyo and Osaka, as COVID crisis worsens
India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 88.30%;
15 killed in volcano eruption in D R Congo
Transgender persons to get Rs 1500 each to meet basic needs in view of COVID pandemic
15 killed in volcano eruption in D R Congo
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 May 2021 05:24:42      انڈین آواز

Delhi Police sends notice to Twitter over toolkit controversy

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Delhi Police has sent a notice to micro-blogging site Twitter over the toolkit controversy. It said its team went to Twitter office to serve the notice to Twitter. Delhi police said this was necessitated as they wanted to ascertain who was the right person to serve a notice, as replies by Twitter India MD were ambiguous.

Police said, it is enquiring into a complaint in which clarification is sought from the Twitter regarding the classification of a tweet by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra as manipulative. Earlier, Mr Patra had shared an alleged toolkit prepared by Congress to target the government. Later, Twitter had labelled it as manipulated media.

Congress had also approached Delhi Police with a complaint against BJP leaders terming the toolkit as forged. Delhi Police said, it appears that Twitter has some information which is not known to it on the basis of which they have classified it as manipulated. It added that this information is relevant to the enquiry as Special Cell which is conducting the enquiry wants to find out the truth.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian pugilists start favourite in opening rounds in Asian Boxing Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The World Championships bronze medallist Simranjeet Kaur ,Sakshi (54kg), Jasm ...

Sushil Kumar sent to 6-day police custody in wrestler murder case

AMN India’s two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar has been sent to six days police custody by ...

Hockey is in my DNA: Midfielder Jaskaran Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey is in my DNA and it was but natural that i got attracted to this game ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

مولانا سید قاری محمد عثمان منصورپوری کے انتقال پر مولانا ارشد مدنی کو ملال

                    مولانا قاری سیّد محمد عثمان منصورپوری صدر ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz