Delhi Police sends notice to Twitter over toolkit controversy

AMN

Delhi Police has sent a notice to micro-blogging site Twitter over the toolkit controversy. It said its team went to Twitter office to serve the notice to Twitter. Delhi police said this was necessitated as they wanted to ascertain who was the right person to serve a notice, as replies by Twitter India MD were ambiguous.

Police said, it is enquiring into a complaint in which clarification is sought from the Twitter regarding the classification of a tweet by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra as manipulative. Earlier, Mr Patra had shared an alleged toolkit prepared by Congress to target the government. Later, Twitter had labelled it as manipulated media.

Congress had also approached Delhi Police with a complaint against BJP leaders terming the toolkit as forged. Delhi Police said, it appears that Twitter has some information which is not known to it on the basis of which they have classified it as manipulated. It added that this information is relevant to the enquiry as Special Cell which is conducting the enquiry wants to find out the truth.