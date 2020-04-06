Delhi Police registers 247 FIRs against those violating home quarantine

AMN

Delhi Police has registered 247 FIRs in different police stations against the persons found deviating from home quarantine rules. In a statement, Delhi police said, it has strictly enforced the home quarantine of people during the ongoing lockdown for the safety and health of the public. Regular surveillance is being done through physical verification and technical monitoring also. The violators are being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act. Delhi police said, 81 FIRs are registered after physical verification, 160 FIRs after technical surveillance while 6 cases are registered on the complaints of neighbours till date.