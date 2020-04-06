UP: CM Yogi seeks support of religious leaders in fight against COVID-19
CDS General, Bipin Rawat visits COVID-19 camp in New Delhi
No evidence of airborne transmission of COVID-19; 505 fresh cases reported
Indians light Diyas, Candles in solidarity to defeat COVID-19 menace
COVID-19: Number of active cases 136 in Sri Lanka
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to more than 45,000 in Europe
COVID-19: Spain witnesses decrease in number of deaths
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Apr 2020 10:45:04      انڈین آواز
Ad

Delhi Police registers 247 FIRs against those violating home quarantine

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Delhi Police has registered 247 FIRs in different police stations against the persons found deviating from home quarantine rules. In a statement, Delhi police said, it has strictly enforced the home quarantine of people during the ongoing lockdown for the safety and health of the public. Regular surveillance is being done through physical verification and technical monitoring also. The violators are being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act. Delhi police said, 81 FIRs are registered after physical verification, 160 FIRs after technical surveillance while 6 cases are registered on the complaints of neighbours till date.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

Sports administrator BVP Rao resigns from Governing Body of SAI

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Protesting the decision to merge the Special Area Games Scheme ( SAG) with ...

ART & CULTURE

President Kovind confers 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards

AMN President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday conferred 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi's awards on 15 artistes a ...

V P asks people to conserve linguistic heritage of India

"Studies by the experts suggest that teaching in mother tongue at the initial stages of education gives impetu ...

Ad

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Entertainment Desk Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is set for March 24 release for no ...

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Ailing actor Irfan Khan is unlikely to sign any new film in the near future as want health break. Angrezi Medi ...

Ad

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

COVID-19: Japan to impose emergency for several regions

WEB DESK Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today proposed a state of emergency for several major regions se ...

Bangladesh govt instructs people to offer daily prayer at home

WEB DESK The Religious Affairs Ministry of Bangladesh today instructed people to offer their daily prayers ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!