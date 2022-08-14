Delhi Police made elaborate security arrangements for Independence Day

Staff Reporter

Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements in the national capital in view of 76th Independence Day. Special arrangements have been made in and around Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation.

For the convenience of public and security reasons, certain traffic restrictions have been imposed around the Red Fort on 15th August. As many as eight roads will be closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am.

These include Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail, SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort and Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT.

Only those vehicles with a valid pass issued by Delhi traffic police will be permitted. In its advisory, Delhi Police said that roads around Noida Border, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Rajokri, Kalandi Kunj and Tikri borders will be closed for the movement of commercial and transport vehicles from 10 PM today to 11 AM tomorrow.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has also said that parking facilities will not be available at the Metro stations from 6 AM today till 2 PM tomorrow in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day. It said, the Metro train services will, however, continue to run as per normal schedule.