Delhi LG Hands Over 1,559 Recovered Phones, Felicitates Police and Brave Citizens

Sep 18, 2025

Last Updated on September 18, 2025 12:05 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

VINIT WAHI

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena Wednesday handed over 1,559 recovered mobile phones to their rightful owners, in the presence of Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha at an event in New Delhi. On the occasion, Mr. Saxena also felicitated 22 police officers for their dedicated efforts in recovering stolen phones, as well as citizens who displayed bravery in preventing such incidents.

In the event, Delhi Police Commissioner informed that 6,432 mobile phones have been recovered in this year, till 15 September, and out of which 3,589 have been returned to their owners. He added that a total of 15 thousand 591 mobile phones have been recovered by Delhi Police since 2023 to 15th of this month, out of which, 12 thousand 446 mobile phones have been handed over to rightful owners.

