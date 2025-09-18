The Indian Awaaz

SIT Submits Report on Gaurav Gogoi’s Alleged Pakistan Links: Assam CM Himanta Biswa

Sep 17, 2025

Last Updated on September 17, 2025

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the Special Investigation Team, set up by the Assam government to probe the alleged links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi with Pakistan, has submitted its findings. He said the report will be placed before the State Cabinet for detailed examination. Talking to media persons, he said that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has himself accepted his visit to Pakistan, and that his wife and children are British citizens.

