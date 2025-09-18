Centre to provide Full Support for Flood-Hit Punjab, says Jitendra Singh

Last Updated on September 18, 2025 12:07 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, assured full support from the Centre for rehabilitation and recovery efforts to bring flood-affected Punjab back on track. While interacting with the media during his visit to flood-hit areas of the border district of Pathankot, he said that the Prime Minister has expressed deep concern over the situation.

He said that there is no limit on funds, and whatever has been damaged will be compensated adequately and effectively. He further assured that the reconstruction of the affected areas would be carried out in a manner that can withstand any such disasters in the future. The Minister also mentioned that the district administration is making every effort to rebuild damaged houses at their original locations.

However, if necessary, alternate land will be allotted to the affected families, keeping their safety in mind.