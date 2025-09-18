The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Centre to provide Full Support for Flood-Hit Punjab, says Jitendra Singh

Sep 18, 2025

Last Updated on September 18, 2025 12:07 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, assured full support from the Centre for rehabilitation and recovery efforts to bring flood-affected Punjab back on track. While interacting with the media during his visit to flood-hit areas of the border district of Pathankot, he said that the Prime Minister has expressed deep concern over the situation.

He said that there is no limit on funds, and whatever has been damaged will be compensated adequately and effectively. He further assured that the reconstruction of the affected areas would be carried out in a manner that can withstand any such disasters in the future. The Minister also mentioned that the district administration is making every effort to rebuild damaged houses at their original locations.

However, if necessary, alternate land will be allotted to the affected families, keeping their safety in mind.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi LG Hands Over 1,559 Recovered Phones, Felicitates Police and Brave Citizens

Sep 18, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

SIT Submits Report on Gaurav Gogoi’s Alleged Pakistan Links: Assam CM Himanta Biswa

Sep 17, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Amit Shah Inaugurates ₹1,723 Crore Development Projects in Delhi Under Seva Pakhwada

Sep 17, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

8 Indian Shooters Qualify for ISSF World Cup Final 2025 in Doha

18 September 2025 12:14 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for 2025 World Athletics Championships Men’s Javelin Final

18 September 2025 12:13 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India Beat Australia by 102 Runs in 2nd Women’s ODI, Series Level at 1-1

18 September 2025 12:11 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy Becomes World No.1 Bowler In T20I

18 September 2025 12:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments