इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jan 2020 08:49:29      انڈین آواز
Delhi High Court allows JNU students to pay old fee

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI

In a major victory for students, the Delhi High Court today allowed Jawaharlal Nehru University students to pay winter semester fees based on the old hostel manual within one week if they have not yet done so, Bar and Bench reported. .

The court was hearing a petition filed by students’ union President Aishe Ghosh and other office-bearers, who had challenged the fee hike and the new hostel manual notified last year. The court ruled that the government cannot get out of the education sector and that it has to fund public education.

Protests had erupted in November against an increase in fee and continued despite a partial rollback

The court ordered that no late fee shall be imposed on students for registering after the deadline. Justice Rajiv Shakdher issued a notice to the Ministry of Human Resource Development and the University Grants Commission, and asked them to file their response within two weeks.

Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand asked the court to reject the plea, saying that 90% of the students have already paid the increased fee. She added that it would not be fair to allow the remaining 10% to register for the winter semester as per the old hostel manual.

“Those who have paid, have paid,” the court said. “If 90% have paid, then your financial concerns have been more or less taken care of. Rest of the funds you can arrange. For now engage with students, have a dialogue with them.”

